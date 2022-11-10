Who's the oldest star to win the WWE 24/7 Championship?

WWE officially retired the 24/7 Championship on November 9, 2022. The company had teased its plans to scrap the title two nights ago on RAW. Now that the belt is officially in the history books let’s recall some interesting facts about it.

The title was officially introduced on the May 20, 2019, episode of Monday Night RAW. Many fans considered it a WWE Hardcore Championship rip-off since the rules were strikingly similar.

Mick Foley, the first-ever WWE Hardcore Champion, hosted the unveiling ceremony for the 24/7 Championship. Titus O'Neil became the inaugural champion after winning a title match with bizarre rules.

Holders of the title ended up creating new records for themselves. During the July 22, 2019, episode of RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Patt Patterson. At 78, he became the oldest star to win the championship.

Other superstars to have won the title include R-Truth, Ted DiBiase, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, Reggie, Kelly Kelly, and Drake Maverick. The final holder of the title is Nikki Cross, who won the title from Brooke on the latest episode of RAW.

The 24/7 Championship changed hands only to be retired

The November 7, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW saw a shocking turn of events after Nikki Cross pinned Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship.

After winning, she grabbed the title and walked backstage. WWE cameras showed Cross dumping the title into a trash can. She missed the shot as the strap fell inches away from the can.

WWE @WWE Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw Nikki Cross just disposed of the 24/7 Title backstage on #WWERaw! 😲 https://t.co/2kQb7Ur7jh

Nevertheless, the message was conveyed loudly that the new WWE regime was done with the 24/7 Title. Dana Brooke expressed her distraught over Cross’s treatment of the title.

It remains to be seen how Triple H intends to move forward with Brooke, whose career highlights revolve around the now-defunct title.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes