On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn showed a different side of himself that got the fans screaming at the top of their lungs. The former Intercontinental Champion took the fight to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. In a bold and unexpected twist, he speared The Tribal Chief to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Upon forcing Reigns to escape the ring, Zayn issued a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. This led to The Bloodline attacking Zayn. The Head of The Table then claimed that he would embarrass the former NXT Champion in front of his family, especially his wife and kids.

But who is Sami Zayn's wife? Judging solely by Renee Paquette's tweet in 2018, the former IC Champion's wife is Khadija Farhat, shortened to Deeja. The former WWE female commentator recollected the amazing time she spent with Zayn and Deeja, thanking the married couple in the process. Other sources corroborate the same.

Renee Paquette recollected the amazing time she spent with Zayn and Deeja in Montreal, thanking the married couple in the process.

As such, fan access to Zayn's personal life is quite restricted. This is quite a different approach from other WWE Superstars, who are somewhat about their personal relationships. However, we know he is married and has a daughter who was born during the pandemic era amid his hiatus.

Sami Zayn's family life briefly came to light during the pandemic era

During the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many WWE Superstars opted to stay home and not compete. Sami Zayn, who was Intercontinental Champion at the time, was one of the stars. However, his reasons for taking time off became pretty clear through the mouth of AJ Styles.

When Zayn returned over the late-summer to early-fall period to pursue the championship again, he had many run-ins with Styles and Jeff Hardy. During the feud, The Phenomenal One noted that The Great Liberator took time off to have a child with his wife.

"He hasn’t been doing anything. From what I hear, he’s a brand new father. When your wife starts getting big, so do you. You eat right with her because you don’t want to make her feel bad so you just gobble it up right beside her, whatever she wants to eat, we’ll eat together. Listen, Sami has probably been rubbing her feet because when you’re pregnant…he hasn’t been doing nothing but rubbing feet and eating."

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg







AJ Styles responded to Sami Zayn saying "Bring the kid. Bring your dumb shirt… sorry your dumb gift shirt. See you on Monday at #WWERaw"

The SmackDown Superstar's popularity continues to soar following the latest episode of the blue brand. Sami Zayn must prepare for his massive match against Roman Reigns, but it remains to be seen whether Kevin Owens will be by his side during the bout.

Do you think Sami Zayn will dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

