Is WWE Superstar Sami Zayn married?

Sami Zayn recently became a fan favorite among WWE fans after his recent work with The Bloodline. Despite all of the attention and his activities on social media, there is little to be known about his personal life besides that he is married and a father.

Compared to other couples and families in WWE, the SmackDown Superstar decided to keep his personal life hidden from the public. While on Talk is Jericho, he expressed mixed feelings towards social media.

Sami discussed how he wanted to maintain privacy on social media and despite owning one, still drew a line to what fans could access from his personal life. Still, he also acknowledged the positive side, especially with his fundraiser for Syria.

Zayn's family life only came to light in 2020, and it didn't even come from himself. During Talking Smack, AJ Styles, who was feuding with The Honorary Uce at the time for the Intercontinental Championship, revealed that his opponent was absent because he became a father.

"He hasn’t been doing anything. From what I hear, he’s a brand new father. When your wife starts getting big, so do you. You eat right with her because you don’t want to make her feel bad so you just gobble it up right beside her, whatever she wants to eat, we’ll eat together. Listen, Sami has probably been rubbing her feet because when you’re pregnant…he hasn’t been doing nothing but rubbing feet and eating."

Zayn and Styles recently clashed again on the latest episode of RAW. The Honorary Uce managed to win with the help of Solo Sikoa.

Sami Zayn found another family in WWE

Although the former Intercontinental Champion is private when it comes to his wife and kid, he openly brags about his inclusion with WWE's top faction, The Bloodline.

After months of following the group, Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into the stable with a specialized shirt from The Tribal Chief himself. He also got the approval of another important Samoan and Hall of Famer Rikishi.

