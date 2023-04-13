Who is Sandra Gray? Meet the 60+ year old who bawled her eyes out when Cody Rhodes returned to WWE

Sandra Gray is a highly revered figure in the world of pro wrestling. That being said, most fans probably don’t know who she is or what she does for a living. This doesn’t take away from the things she has accomplished and the respect she has earned behind the scenes.

For those still clueless, Sandra Gray is AEW’s in-house seamstress, a role she took up after Cody Rhodes brought her to the promotion a couple of years ago. The bona fide professional shares an incredibly close relationship with the American Nightmare and his family.

While speaking on the A2theK Wrestling Show, the former WWE and WCW seamstress revealed she got extremely emotional when she learned about Cody’s departure from AEW.

“The day that he left. I found out about it,” she said. “I was on my way somewhere in the airport and it literally made me cry. I was so upset and just heartbroken [to know] that he wouldn’t be there anymore because he gifted me this position.” [23:23 – 23:43]

Sandra Gray @sgovintage HP @its_kokolores_



I had this art idea as soon as I saw Cody walking out with that stunning angel wing gear.



FINISH THE STORY



🤍 ||The American Nightmare and The American Dream||I had this art idea as soon as I saw Cody walking out with that stunning angel wing gear.FINISH THE STORY @CodyRhodes ||The American Nightmare and The American Dream||I had this art idea as soon as I saw Cody walking out with that stunning angel wing gear. FINISH THE STORY @CodyRhodes 🤍 https://t.co/nVsYM64UU6 Stunning!!! twitter.com/its_kokolores_… Stunning!!! twitter.com/its_kokolores_…

Sandra Gray’s WWE role was similar to what she does in AEW. She also happens to be the only woman in the history of this business to have worked for three of the biggest wrestling promotions – WCW, WWE, and AEW.

Sandra Gray is proud of Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania accomplishment

During the interview, the accomplished seamstress also said she is incredibly proud of the American Nightmare main-eventing WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

"I'm super proud of him for headlining WrestleMania," Gray said. "When he brought me to AEW, that was a really big deal because he didn't hesitate. It was like 'This is gonna be your department.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

For those who missed out on the show, Cody Rhodes suffered a heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He ended up challenging for a rematch the next night on RAW, only to be destroyed by Brock Lesnar in the main event.

How would you rate Cody Rhodes’ WWE booking so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The A2theK Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes