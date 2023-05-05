Who saved Brock Lesnar from a scary life-or-death situation? It's not a WWE Superstar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most feared WWE Superstars both inside and outside the ring. However, The Beast Incarnate is still human at the end of the day and could be affected by various medical issues. As revealed in his autobiography, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, he was close to dying but was fortunately saved by a certain individual.

The Beast Incarnate began training for his scheduled title defense against Shane Carwin at UFC 106 when he noticed his health depleting, noting that he was always exhausted, worn out, and had no energy. Lesnar initially didn't want to pull out from the fight but finally decided to postpone it since his health wasn't improving.

Lesnar was later diagnosed with mononucleosis, and he decided to take his family on a trip to Canada to distract himself for a bit. During their trip, Brock woke up in the middle of the night with excruciating pain to the point that he couldn't even stand up.

Fortunately, his brother Chad was able to help him up and drive him to the nearest hospital, which was at least two hours away. He got temporary treatment, but the hospital didn't have the proper equipment to help the WWE Superstar further. They decided to instead travel back to the United States and get the treatment there.

After four hours of driving, Brock finally got proper assistance in the US and was diagnosed with diverticulitis. After the doctor recognized the former UFC fighter's illness, he made the decision to wait and see if the medications worked or if he would need to undergo surgery. Fortunately, Lesnar pulled through.

Due to the doctor deciding not to operate and potentially end his career early or even affect his life, the superstar noted he could continue a good life with his family. In his autobiography, Brock Lesnar thanked Dr. Bruderer for saving his health and quality of life.

Lesnar still struggled with diverticulitis following the treatment and had to undergo surgery. He returned to fighting in 2010, but only once, against Shane Carwin. He eventually retired in 2011, citing his struggles with diverticulitis.

Despite retiring from the UFC, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE

The Beast Incarnate made a dominant return in 2012 as a much bigger and well-known star. He quickly attacked John Cena and went on to achieve multiple championships.

However, Brock Lesnar is not a regular competitor. He only appears to cut a few promos and segments during the weekly shows and competes in Premium Live Events. Aside from Lesnar's high status, his well-being could also be a reason why he can't compete regularly.

WWE @WWE @CodyRhodes looks to avenge the brutal beatdown from @BrockLesnar in a first time ever clash this Saturday at #WWEBacklash , live from Puerto Rico. .@CodyRhodes looks to avenge the brutal beatdown from @BrockLesnar in a first time ever clash this Saturday at #WWEBacklash, live from Puerto Rico. https://t.co/5vFgzfWOZG

Brock Lesnar is set to face Cody Rhodes on May 6, 2023, for WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. This will be the first time both stars are going to share the ring one-on-one.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes