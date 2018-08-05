4 Wrestlers who can end John Cena's career

Last run for the Cenation Leader?

There's no denying that John Cena is the most recognizable face of the pro-wrestling industry for the last 15 years. One of the highest paid wrestlers of WWE for quite a long time, Cena has headlined multiple pay-per-views and won a record sixteen world championships, tied with Ric Flair. It's a matter of when, and not if, The Champ becomes the world champion for the seventeenth time and creates history.

Having carried the company on his shoulders for the last decade, John Cena is still extremely popular among the fans despite having a part-time status as an active performer. With commitments towards Hollywood and TV, his next appearance inside the squared circle is still suspense.

At 41, Cena is still in great shape and can go ahead for another 5-10 years as a pro-wrestler. But with astounding Hollywood fame and work engagements along with an influx of talent in WWE, a plethora of new wrestlers are capable enough to take the position of the next top draw of the company.

With all said and done, here are five wrestlers who would be suitable in giving a send-off to the "Cenation Leader."

Honorable Mentions: The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre

#4 Sami Zayn

From one babyface to another?

Sami Zayn is arguably the most underrated performer in WWE today. Despite having tons of charisma and stellar in-ring skills, the company has not yet managed to book Zayn as a legit main-eventer which has left fans wondering - if this is the same Sami Zayn who had a remarkable stint in NXT.

Currently sidelined due to injury, Zayn is one of the most sought-after wrestlers in the pro-wrestling industry and given a proper storyline, can become the top dog of any promotion. Be it his initial run as a babyface or his recent one with Kevin Owens as a cocky heel, fans utterly love and adore "The Underdog from the Underground."

At just 34, Zayn is in the prime of his in-ring career and is a definite future world champion. Remarkably over with the WWE Universe, his buildup to the top of the food chain might commence with him retiring John Cena and taking his position as the new top babyface of the company.

