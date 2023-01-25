5 possible surprise entrants for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Royal Rumble is undoubtedly the most exciting event in the WWE Premium Live Event calendar. The event's rich history, fantastic concept, and edge-of-the-seat moments make it a jaw-dropping spectacle. This year's Rumble is no different. With stories already ongoing and new ones to unfold, this year's Road to WrestleMania will be an exciting affair.

Further, what makes the Royal Rumble match even more interesting is when the countdown ends and a surprise music hit. In such moments, the crowd reactions are epic as we see history unfold right in front of our eyes.

In this article, we will look at 5 possible surprise entrants during the men's Royal Rumble match who could set the stage on fire.

Check out 36 fascinating facts about the Royal Rumble down below:

#5. Edge

Edge wins the 2021 Royal Rumble

The 2020 edition of the Royal Rumble witnessed arguably the loudest pop from the WWE Universe when the Rated R Superstar Edge made his return to the squared circle. The former WWE champion, who announced his retirement in 2011, revived his career nine years later. Following his comeback, Edge won the Royal Rumble match a year later and proved life does give you a second chance.

For 2023, it seems that the WWE Hall of Famer will once again step into the ring for his WrestleMania storyline. Edge is a crowd-puller and will surely be somewhere in the coveted WrestleMania match card. His journey to this year's Mania moment could begin with an entry into the Rumble match.

#4. John Cena

You Can't See Him

The superhero of the WWE Universe. The face of the PG Era. The cover of this year's WWE 2k23. John Cena is an icon. He is someone who has been considered as one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars of all time. A once-in-a-lifetime superstar.

John Cena was last seen on WWE TV after a long break during the final episode of last year's SmackDown. With the Rumble upon us, we may see the fan favorite make an entry and set up his storyline for the road to WrestleMania.

Will his story for a WrestleMania match begin during the Royal Rumble? The Premium Live Event awaits....

#3. Goldberg

WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX

The battle between WWE and WCW set the wrestling world on fire in the 90s. Wrestling was at its peak during the era of Monday Night Wars. One of the limelights of that time was the legendary Goldberg.

Goldberg may be one of the 30 participants in the Royal Rumble match. WWE often uses the veteran in big events as he is still a massive crowd-puller. We may also see him get into another WrestleMania storyline and to set that up, a Rumble match could be the perfect stage.

#2. Logan Paul

Logan Paul

The Stamford-based Promotion often gets celebrities involved in storylines every now and then. Fans are eager to see how these celebrity storylines evolve. One of the known faces to the WWE Universe in this category is Logan Paul.

Logan Paul has had a decent run in WWE. He is one of those who've impressed the WWE creatives and earned himself a title match against the Tribal Chief- Roman Reigns.

The Road to WrestleMania is star-studded and Logan Paul could be one of the celebrities who could have an entertaining storyline that might kick off with an entry into the Royal Rumble match.

#1. The Rock

The Rock during a WWE event

The People's Champ is one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time, and a huge Hollywood star. He could make a comeback this year to settle some family matters.

The Bloodline and the story around it has been the most engaging in recent times. Fans are heavily involved and the Samoan Wrestling history is a major part of it. How Roman Reigns has become the leader of the most powerful regime in sports entertainment today. But has he earned the respect and acknowledgment of his entire family?

Do we expect the ultimate king of the attitude era to bow down to the Tribal Chief?

Even in the wildest dreams of Paul Heyman, The Rock will not be Roman's sidekick. In fact, he will be someone perfectly suited to dethrone and end the longest title reign of modern times.

Will The Rock return to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns in an all-family affair for the main event of WrestleMania? We will soon find out.

