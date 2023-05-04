Who is Tamyra Mensah-Stock's husband? Newest WWE star's personal life explored 

Tamyra Mensah-Stock has just been announced as WWE's newest recruit for this year. The Olympic gold medalist has already created a legendary career in amateur wrestling and has made history by becoming the first black woman to win gold in freestyle wrestling. While she continued to take on new opportunities, her husband remained supportive of her growing career.

Jacob Stock is a former American wrestler and has been married to the Olympic athlete since 2016. He was born on July 9, 1993, with not much known about his parents or family. Tamyra Mensah-Stock has maintained a low profile in regard to her personal life, which extends to her husband. It was reported by Buzz South Africa that Jacob has been very supportive of her wrestling career from the beginning.

The two met while wrestling together at Morton Ranch High School and Wayland Baptist University. While his singles career did not catapult him to international fame, he was captain of the WBU Men's Wrestling team. Coming from a similar background, Jacob was familiar with what was required of Tamyra to become a professional athlete.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock also described her husband as her high school crush. Though they both went to the same school and college, the two never dated until around 2014. At the time of writing, the couple does not have children together.

Who could Tamyra Mensah-Stock face first on the main roster?

It is common for WWE to recruit talent from other sports, with high-profile wrestlers such as Roman Reigns and Dwane Johnson being prime examples. With Tamyra Mensa-Stock now signed to the company, only time will tell what WWE can do with her potential.

The WWE Universe quickly took to Twitter with some expectations for the Olympic athlete's future matchups. Big names such as Ronda Rousey and current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair circled around as eventual feuds. The potential does not stop there, current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is a viable option as well. With her experience, Mensah-Stock could very well be a top contender in the women's division.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock announced she has officially signed with WWE. Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock announced she has officially signed with WWE. https://t.co/QiuVy7dFM0

Tamyra Mensa-Stock has shared her love for the company in the past. In an interview with ABC News, she stated that joining WWE has always been a dream of hers. The Texas native is reported to start in the developmental program soon. Tamyra wants to make it to the main roster in one year.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes