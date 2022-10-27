Who is The Boogeyman in WWE?

The Boogeyman used to be a feared name in WWE between 2005 and 2007. The character gained popularity by scaring his rivals when least expected and also eating worms on live television.

However, only a few people know the man behind the eerie moniker. If you're one of them, we've got you covered.

Who was The Boogeyman in WWE?

The Boogeyman is an American professional wrestler whose real name is Martin Wright. He has also worked as an aerobics instructor and runs a training facility in Boulder, Colorado.

The WWE legend debuted in 2005 and remained an active competitor until 2009. He has also wrestled in other professional wrestling promotions like the Pro Wrestling Alliance and Millennium Wrestling Federation.

During his brief stint with the Stamford-based company, he feuded with Hall of Famers like JBL and Booker T. Besides featuring in numerous bizarre segments, he also competed in an Intergender Handicap Match against Booker and Sharmell at WrestleMania 22.

As of now, he is still making surprise appearances on the company's programming to entertain his fans worldwide.

The Boogeyman made his return to WWE programming

As the Halloween season is in full swing, the company had the perfect chance to feature the clock-smashing superstar's return, and they did not disappoint.

The veteran wrestler appeared on the October 26, 2022, episode of The Bump alongside Shotzi and Liv Morgan. The three had a fun interview on the promotion's YouTube channel.

Before the show, the legendary superstar spent some time backstage. He brought his signature worms and also had a bizarre exchange with Shotzi. The current SmackDown Superstar stated that she hasn't had breakfast or lunch and would love to taste some worms. Hence, the legend fulfilled her wish in a video available on social media.

After his appearance, he also had a message for his fans. He expressed his thoughts on Twitter, stating that WWE is his home.

"I don't want to leave this place, it is like my home. Actually, it is. In any case, people always ask me 'hey Boogeyman when are you coming back to WWE?' I always say 'I never left.' Coming to get ya!" he wrote.

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey HOMIE SWEET HOME HOMIE SWEET HOME https://t.co/pHCnL9O79N

Hopefully, fans will see more of his scary acts in the future. If you've always wondered if he ate real worms on television, we've got the answer right here.

