Who is Thunderbolt Patterson? Everything to know about the latest addition to the WWE Hall of Fame 2024

Thunderbolt Patterson will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and is the sixth name to be announced for this year's class. His name is not often brought up in the annals of pro wrestling, but Patterson worked in the independent circuit and NWA.

The story of Thunderbolt Patterson is quite interesting and sheds light on what a pro wrestler has to ensure to make a name in the industry.

Patterson made his debut in 1964 when wrestling promoter Gus Karas booked him for matches against Don Soto. The following year, he moved to Texas and began working with Dory Funk Sr. He worked for Big Time Wrestling in 1969, held the NWA Brass Knuckles Championship in 1970, and worked for an outlaw promotion in 1974. In December 1976, he moved to the NWA in Florida and even won the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship against Bruiser Brody.

Thunderbolt Patterson’s toughest time in wrestling came when he was blacklisted by the industry. He often spoke out against poor working conditions and even actively took part in a racial discrimination lawsuit. As a result, he was blacklisted in the mid-1970s.

Thunderbolt wanted to begin a union with Jim Wilson, who was also blacklisted. Finally, the ban was lifted in 1975 by Dusty Rhodes. He even teamed up with The American Dream and Ole Anderson.

One of the memorable moments from Patterson’s wrestling career is being betrayed by the original Four Horsemen.

Thunderbolt Patterson retired from wrestling in 1994. Following his retirement, Patterson is now an ordained minister.

Dusty Rhodes drew inspiration from Thunderbolt Patterson

Dusty Rhodes and Patterson worked together, and they helped each other out in more ways than one.

Cody Rhodes himself revealed that his father, Dusty Rhodes, modeled himself after Patterson and Muhammad Ali. Interestingly, even Muhammad Ali has been announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

"Dusty was smart enough and had the foresight to see with the advent of cable television and everything going on, he modelled himself after also Thunderbolt Patterson, an African American wrestler and Muhammad Ali, who set the world on fire as the greatest heavyweight there ever was."

As of now, WWE has announced Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, The U.S. Express, and Patterson for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

