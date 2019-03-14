×
Who will be WWE's champions after WrestleMania 35?

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.39K   //    14 Mar 2019, 19:09 IST

Color it red.
Color it red.

The main roster now has 10 titles on it. All 10 will certainly be defended at WrestleMania 35, and now, we're in the home stretch to the Grandest Stage of Them All. Some titles will change hands there and some won't. Which ones can we expect to swap and which ones are relatively safe on April 7th?

Though the match card hasn't been finalized yet, it's now possible to better read the tea leaves and think about who will probably walk out of MetLife Stadium with gold - and who will lose it.

As WWE gets ready to end one of its calendar years and begin another, here's who we may reasonably expect to begin a WWE New Year with some gold.

Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese

Although it doesn't seem like anyone has been properly built up to take the title from Buddy Murphy, by WrestleMania, he'll have reigned for six months, and one feels like it's time for him to move on to bigger and better things. If Mustafa Ali can, Buddy Murphy should get the same chance. The man has completely reinvented himself, and one gets the feeling that 205 Live is now only clipping his wings.

Who to succeed him, though?

Tony Nese has had a well-publicized friendship with the champion for a long time. That would make for a perfect angle as the two move into a WrestleMania match. Nese has also had some momentum of late and winning the title would be a great way to keep it going and transition 205 Live into a new era.

This is by no means guaranteed, though. I'd say that the Cruiserweight title only has a slightly better than 50% chance of changing hands. It would be understandable why Triple H would decide to keep it on Murphy.

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Usos The Revival Brock Lesnar Ronda Rousey
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
