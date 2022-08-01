Who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next after SummerSlam?

SummerSlam 2022 was one of the best WWE premium live events in recent memory, where Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.

After a bout that involved multiple weapons, interferences, and a tractor, The Tribal Chief defeated his opponent to retain his championship.

We've got you covered if you're wondering who's next in line to challenge for the coveted world title.

Who will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship next after SummerSlam?

The answer is Drew McIntyre. On the July 29 episode of SmackDown, McIntyre defeated his long-time rival Sheamus to become the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Scottish Warrior will face The Head of The Table at the upcoming Clash at The Castle premium live event in September. The two are among the biggest stars on the roster. Hence, fans can expect a blockbuster match in Cardiff, Wales.

As of now, it is unclear if Reigns will defend his title anytime between SummerSlam and Clash at The Castle.

SummerSlam 2022 is over, but Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns' rivalry in WWE is just getting started

If you're wondering if the two titans have faced each other before, the answer is a definite yes.

In 2019, Roman Reigns was involved in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre, which concluded at WrestleMania 35. The two stars also had a few more matches against each other after the event, and Reigns stood tall in all encounters.

Most notably, the two collided at Survivor Series 2020. The Scottish Warrior was the WWE Champion at the time, while Roman Reigns held the Universal Championship. After a thrilling battle, The Tribal Chief picked up the win.

Unfortunately, McIntyre is yet to defeat Reigns in singles competition. However, he will get another chance to do so at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022, and this time, he is expected to overcome the odds on his home turf.

