Who will induct Muhammad Ali in the WWE Hall of Fame 2024? What fans must know 

The class of Hall of Fame 2024 has the latest inductee in the form of legendary Muhammad Ali. The famous boxer concluded his definitive boxing match in 1981 with the accolades of 56 wins and only 5 losses with 37 knockouts. After this, the Hall of Famer also made a notable guest referee presence in the main event of WrestleMania 1 where Hulk Hogan and Mr. T clashed against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in a tag team bout.

The Stamford-based Promotion announced this inductee through their official social media platforms and press releases. Not only this but Triple H also shared his reaction through his official Twitter(X) stating:

"Many claim to be great, but only one man is "The Greatest". Muhammad Ali transcended sport to become a global icon who captivated and impacted the world like no other. @WWE is honored to induct “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali into the #WWEHOF."

The induction of the legendary boxer generates huge anticipation among the fans as they are curious about who will induct him into the Hall of Fame 2024. Amid this, Lonnie Ali is the potential name arising for the same. For those who might not know, Lonnie Ali is the widow of Muhammad Ali as both got married on November 19, 1986.

The meeting of Ali and Lonnie is something that might come as a surprise to many fans as she met the legendary boxer first at the age of 6 years old in a family meeting.

Meanwhile, in their first meet the three-time Heavyweight boxing Champion was around 21 years of age. Both families have a great bond of relationship due to being neighbors to each other. Not only this, but Muhammad also financially aided Lonnie in completing her MBA education.

After Ali's successful fourth marriage, they adopted a son named Asaad Amin who was just five months old at the time of adoption.

Updated Hall of Fame 2024 list after Muhammad Ali's addition

After the addition of the legendary boxer, the class of Hall of Fame 2024 inductees now gets a total of four names in this year's list. Paul Heyman is the one who initiated this list which was later followed by Bull Nakano and the U.S Express.

The updated list of Hall of Fame 2024 includes:

1. Paul Heyman

2. Bull Nakano

3. The U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham)

4. Muhammad Ali

It will be intriguing to witness who will be the next inductee to this honorable list.

