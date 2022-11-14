Who won the first two editions of the WWE World Cup?

This year's WWE World Cup has already begun on the previous episode of SmackDown and is just in time for FIFA's own World Cup. In the past, successful competitors only received the trophy, but the ones winning it this year will gain something more.

The first time the promotion held a World Cup event was in 2018, which occurred at that year's Crown Jewel event. Eight superstars were in the event, four from both RAW and SmackDown. Among those in the Red Brand were Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kurt Angle, and Dolph Ziggler.

Representatives for the Blue Brand included Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and The Miz. Ziggler and The A-Lister were supposed to be there for the finals until the latter got 'injured' and was replaced by Shane McMahon. At the end of the match, Shane came out victorious and became the first-ever WWE World Cup winner.

The following year, at the same Saudi Arabia event, a tag team turmoil match occurred for the WWE World Cup. The Dirty Dogs, Lucha House, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Heavy Machinery, The New Day, The B-Team, and The Revival were included.

For the final two, The Viking Raiders were defeated by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C.

What is currently happening in WWE World Cup 2022?

A few weeks ago, it was announced that the Stamford-based promotion would host its own World Cup tournament that started on the recent episode of SmackDown.

The likes of Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Butch, Santos Escobar, Mustafa Ali, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Braun Strowman were the eight superstars announced for the contest. On the November 11 episode of the Friday show, two matches of the tournament have already occurred.

The first bout was between Shinsuke Nakamura and Santos Escobar, which the latter won. Along with Escobar, Braun Strowman will also advance to the semi-finals after he defeated Jinder Mahal. For next week's matches, Mustafa will face Ricochet, and Zayn will take on Butch.

The winner of the WWE World Cup will not only receive the notable trophy, but they will also get a chance to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see future matches in the ongoing tournament and who will eventually face The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

Who do you think will win this year's WWE World Cup? Share your picks below!

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes