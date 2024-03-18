Who wrote the lyrics of The Rock concert? Exploring if the Final Boss did it himself or not

The March 15, 2024, episode of SmackDown, which emanated from Memphis, Tennessee, witnessed the long-awaited return of The Rock Concert. Since Dwayne Johnson shares a special relationship with the city, they weren't on the receiving end of his insults.

However, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the "Cody Crybabies" couldn't escape the wrath of The Great One. During the concert, The Rock called Cody ''a mistake,'' referenced the latter's time as Stardust, and even sent a disturbing message to The American Nightmare's mother. The People's Champ also took a dig at Rollins, claiming that the latter's wife, Becky Lynch, was more popular than him.

Based on previous segments like the one on Friday, it's safe to assume that The Rock and Brian Gewirtz worked together on the lyrics. The duo had previously worked together for a similar segment in 2012 when The Final Boss was feuding with John Cena.

According to the former WWE writer's book, There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE, Brian, Dwayne, and Hiram Garcia stayed up until the wee hours of the morning to work on the superstar's concert in Cleveland.

Was The Rock worried about the network's reaction to his SmackDown segment last week?

Dwayne Johnson has been letting himself loose since returning to WWE in 2024, especially after turning heel. The Great One has been cutting profanity-filled promos on social media, which has reportedly rubbed other superstars and the network wrongly.

In an Instagram post, The Great One stated that although the network has standards and practices and took issue with his language, he doesn't care as he would rather be real and likes to talk from the heart.

What clarification did Brian Gewirtz make regarding The Rock's recent concert at WWE SmackDown?

Several reports claimed that The Rock's concert last week on SmackDown went into overtime. However, Brian Gewirtz refuted the reports, claiming that the segment even went 30 seconds under the allotted 20 minutes.

It would be interesting to see what other segments The People's Champ has in store ahead of WrestleMania XL.

