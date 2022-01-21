Predicting the next superstar to win each World Championship in WWE

WWE is just a few days away from kicking off the Road to WrestleMania at the Royal Rumble. The premium live event will bring new challengers into the mix for two of the six world titleholders in the company.

The rest of the champions will not go unchallenged into WrestleMania season. We can only speculate who they will face, and what outcomes will emerge. This gives fans an opportunity to fantasy-book scenarios in which the titles will change hands.

Here are some predictions about who will be next to hold each world title in WWE (and when)

#5: Cora Jade and Carmelo Hayes will be your next WWE NXT Champions on WrestleMania weekend

This Tuesday I plan on starting off 2022 by winning the NXT women’s championship. It’s gonna be a wild ride. 🛹 #WWENXT In 2021 I:-Signed my WWE contract at 19 years old-Competed in the Dusty Tag Team Classic-Won WarGames-Main evented NXTThis Tuesday I plan on starting off 2022 by winning the NXT women’s championship. It’s gonna be a wild ride. 🛹 #NewYearsEvil In 2021 I:-Signed my WWE contract at 19 years old-Competed in the Dusty Tag Team Classic-Won WarGames-Main evented NXT This Tuesday I plan on starting off 2022 by winning the NXT women’s championship. It’s gonna be a wild ride. 🛹 #NewYearsEvil #WWENXT https://t.co/p8c0XfHOKX

Cora Jade is the youngest superstar in not only NXT but all of WWE. At just 21 years of age, the former Elayna Black is already an ace in the ring and considerably more charismatic than most of her contemporaries on the developmental brand.

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is currently feuding with former NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray, who is an indie veteran. Because of NXT 2.0's favoured strategy to put their titles on younger superstars, it is hard not to feel like the fresh-faced skating sensation will be the one to take the title off the Toxic Attraction leader.

Carmelo Hayes' case is a little different. Though he is an indy veteran who is older than current NXT Champion Bron Breakker, the latter will not be on the third brand for long. It is clear that the company has big plans for him, and that his main roster call-up will come sooner rather than later.

Who of all the top "NXT 2.0 class" is closest to Breakker in star power, potential and charisma? The current North American Champion himself.

What better stage for both these changes than WrestleMania weekend? The new champions begin their reign after the biggest weekend on the calendar, while the former champions begin new journeys on the main roster.

