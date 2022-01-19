5 reasons why Roman Reigns must lose the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over 500 days. He is the longest reigning champion in the modern era, shattering Brock Lesnar's previous record, which stood at 503 days.

Reigns' current reign, where he started with his long-clamoured-for heel turn and surprisingly aligned with Paul Heyman, has been well-received. He went on to have amazing feuds with legends, main-eventers and mid-carders, barely putting a foot wrong.

Now, the list of potential challengers for the Tribal Chief is running thin. Even thinner is the list of challengers who can take the title off Reigns in a believable way.

His opponent at the Royal Rumble, former Shield stablemate Seth "Freaking" Rollins, fits that bill better than most. The upcoming Premium Live Event is the best time for the title to change hands.

Here are five reasons why Roman Reigns should lose the Universal Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

_________________________________________________________________

#5: Seth Rollins has the most history with Roman Reigns

The Head of the Table and his Royal Rumble opponent made their main roster debut at Survivor Series 2012 as part of The Shield along with Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose). They took out Ryback, which helped CM Punk pin John Cena win the triple threat match and retain his WWE Championship.

The trio proceeded to run roughshod over the roster, destroying the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson , Daniel Bryan, and the Brothers of Destruction. They enjoyed a strong run on the roster before Rollins turned on his stablemates and joined The Authority.

Reigns and Rollins have since clashed multiple times and even briefly re-formed the Shield in October 2017. But they've not met in the ring since taking on their respective "Drip God" and "Tribal Chief" personas.

There is no love lost between the duo, and much like the latest iteration of Brock Lesnar, the current version of Rollins is a fresh and credible choice to take the title off Reigns.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria