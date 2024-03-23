Who is WWE star AJ Styles' wife? All about their relationship timeline & more

On the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, fans witnessed a home invasion angle featuring AJ Styles and LA Knight, where the former's wife made a rare on-screen appearance. For those who might not know, the name of AJ Styles' wife is Wendy Jones.

From a young age, Wendy had been passionate about becoming an educator and hence decided to pursue the same, which resulted in her becoming a high school teacher by profession. Besides this, she had also participated in a few short-term storylines in TNA along with her husband. In addition, she also made a few cameos in the Stamford-based promotion, including her supportive role in the feud between Styles and Samoa Joe.

Wendy and The Phenomenal One first met at Johnson High School while they were students there. On 1996 Valentine's Day, the WWE star proposed to Wendy out in the open before everybody, and she accepted the proposal. After dating for almost four years, the two got married on August 5, 2000.

Hence, as of writing, the couple have been together for nearly 24 years and have 4 children, including three sons and a daughter. The first son is Ajay Covell Jones who was born in 2005 and is presently around 19 years old.

The second son is Avery Jones who was born in 2007 and is now 17 years old. In 2009, the couple welcomed Albey Jones who is currently 15 years old. The little princess of AJ Styles' and his wife came into their life in 2014 and is 10 years old now, named Anney Jones.

AJ Styles' wife is the reason behind Styles' perfect WWE arrival

The Phenomenal One made his WWE debut in the 2016 Men's Royal Rumble Match, which many fans marked as one of the most perfect arrival scenarios for the veteran. However, it might be a surprise for the fans that AJ Styles' wife is one of the major reasons behind this perfect arrival.

The SmackDown star disclosed the same during one of the episodes of WWE Untold. Here, AJ disclosed how he had rejected an offer from the Stamford-based promotion in 2001 so that Wendy was able to go after her dreams of becoming a teacher. This resulted in Styles making his debut in WWE years later at the perfect time.

This decision to reject WWE's offer indeed shows the love between Styles and Wendy.

