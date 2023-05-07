Who was Zelina Vega dating before Malakai Black?

Zelina Vega has been the talk of the town since she challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite her best effort, she was unable to end the Eradicator's reign. Although Vega lost in front of her hometown, she has been flooded with support from fans as well as her husband.

While Vega is now happily married, it was no secret that she dated another wrestler, Austin Aries. Before the Puerto-Rican native was signed to the WWE, Vega worked as a manager during her time at NXT, where she met Aries. The two were together since 2012, and Aries even gave Vega a promise ring back in 2016.

Though it is common for wrestlers to be in different promotions from their significant other and still stay together, this was not the case for the two.

In a tweet made by Aries, he congratulated his ex-girlfriend when she made her SmackDown debut in 2018, ultimately updating the WWE Universe on their finished relationship. It is still unknown why the two split up, and although Aries's tweet sounded quite civil, the former Tag Team Women's Champion blasted back at him.

She replied to a tweet from a fan that suggested their relationship has evolved into a marriage, and Vega's reply suggested some animosity between the two.

"I am going to say this once: We are NOT together and have not been together for a very long time. We were certainly NEVER married or engaged. I’ve moved on a long time ago and do not wish to be associated with him." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Daniel Healy @AustinAries Congrats to my ex-girlfriend @Zelina_VegaWWE on her #SmackDownLive debut. I know firsthand all the time, effort, and sacrifice that went into making this special dream a reality.

Zelina Vega and Austin Aries have had no further developments in their relationship since 2018.

Who is Zelina Vega's husband?

Zelina Vega regularly posts photos on social media of her relationship with her husband, AEW star Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black. The two used to work together from 2017 to 2020, when they were both signed to WWE, though Black made his exit due to the budget cuts stemming from the pandemic.

The couple have been married since 2018, which was a shock to some as it was rumored that Vega had a romantic relationship with Adrade El Idolo. She recently spoke on the subject when she appeared on the Out of Character podcast. Vega shared that no one knows the true story except for themselves. Speculated rumors bother her, but she also mentioned that the couple has found ways to block the negative information out.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE Two photos that I didn’t know existed until a couple days ago.. 🥰 I loved this man from day one.. 2017- forever. Two photos that I didn’t know existed until a couple days ago.. 🥰 I loved this man from day one.. 2017- forever. https://t.co/OWPbS3w1my

It is unknown whether the couple will be able to reunite on the same brand once more. Malakai Black is currently the leader of the House of Black stable on AEW, while Zelina Vega is part of LWO, who are making waves in the WWE.

