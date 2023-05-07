Who is Zelina Vega's uncle? Meet the man hyping the WWE star's title match at Backlash

WWE star Zelina Vega stood against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash 2023. Vega performed incredibly well, with not only the crowd fully in her corner but with her family also at ringside. It was quite clear that the entire stadium was rooting for the star of Puerto Rican descent.

The LWO member had an emotional entrance as she appeared in attire representing the country's flag. During her introduction, she received a standing ovation from the WWE Universe and appeared to hold back tears from the overwhelming support. Zelina Vega's family was also seen at ringside alongside her fellow wrestler cousin, Amazing Red.

In a video WWE made regarding her family and hometown, Vega's mother explained that the men in their house were big fans of wrestling, and they all grew up around it. Michael Cole also revealed on commentary that the challenger dedicated the match to her father, who had passed away during 9/11.

"My Uncle Joey, and my Uncle Michael. These four were wrestling fans and they would like make these signs and go to the shows." [2:16-2:25]

With the support of not only her family but also of her land of descent, Zelina Vega entered Backlash with some big expectations on her shoulders.

Zelina Vega's heartbreaking loss at WWE Backlash

Rhea Ripley has demonstrated her power once again as she overcomes Zelina Vega in front of her hometown. The SmackDown Women's Champion has been at the top of the women's roster since her win at WrestleMania 39.

Although it was highly unlikely, Vega's win over the champion would have been her first run for the title. She is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and she also won the 2021 Queen's Crown tournament.

With these feats alone, Vega might still have to take the time to gather more experience before having a rematch with the Australian superstar. Rhea Ripley has displayed her potential to become a long-running champion and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Despite her loss, the crowd did not disappoint. At the end of the match, the Puerto Rico fans gave her another standing ovation and broke out into supportive chants. Vega was seen crying in the ring and thanking the crowd before making her exit.

Poll : 0 votes