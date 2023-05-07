What is Zelina Vega's ethnicity? Where the WWE Backlash challenger is from

WWE Backlash has arrived and is the first PLE to be held after WrestleMania 39. Zelina Vega will head in to battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship, challenging Rhea Ripley. This will be the first time Ripley has defended her title since becoming champion. Ripley has been powerful in her reign, but Vega may have the upper hand this weekend.

Though the challenger was born in Queens, New York, Zelina Vega, whose real name is Thea Budgen, is of Puerto Rican descent. She will be fighting with confidence and will recieve support from fans in attendance during the Backlash event.

With Vega as the only female wrestler with Puerto Rican roots on the roster, it makes perfect sense for her to be put up against Ripley. Not only is Vega challenging the champion because of her Puerto Rican descent, but she also has the talent to become a top superstar in the women's division.

"And not just the match, really, but the location. Like, getting to do it in Puerto Rico is something I never thought was going to be the case. And to have this kind of a match there is crazy. The family that lives there will finally see me wrestle in person. It’s really cool." [H/T Fox News]

Luckily, the WWE Universe will not have to wait long for the result of this highly anticipated matchup with Backlash already underway.

Can Zelina Vega win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash?

Rhea Ripley has beaten the top contenders of the Women's Division and has continued her reign with little hiccups since WrestleMania 39. Zelina Vega has been a pain in the champion's side because of the Judgment Day's continued feud with LWO.

Though the idea of the challenger winning the title in San Juan might be a dream come true, it may not be the ideal ending for the match. On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the pro-wrestling veteran shared that he is confident that Rhea Ripley will retain her belt at Backlash. WWE won't switch the title solely due to Vega having the fans on her side. Cornette continued to mention that he doesn't think there is a universe where Vega can defeat Rhea Ripley at the moment.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime With the perfect Counter to Rhea Ripley's Riptide . Love seeing it from this Angle 📸 Zelina VegaWith the perfect Counter to Rhea Ripley's Riptide. Love seeing it from this Angle 📸 Zelina Vega👑 With the perfect Counter to Rhea Ripley's Riptide 😲. Love seeing it from this Angle 📸 https://t.co/6iOEFKjXnQ

Though it is still uncertain what could transpire at Backlash, Zelina Vega has the potential to give the champion a run for her money.

Poll : 0 votes