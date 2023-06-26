Whose WWE Championship reign did Roman Reigns just surpass? Only 3 superstars are ahead of him now!

Roman Reigns is one of the top four superstars with the longest WWE Championship reign. The Tribal Chief recently achieved this incredible milestone in World Wrestling Entertainment. But whose title reign did he surpass to make history.

The star in question is none other than Pedro Morales. The Puerto Rican legend held the WWE Championship for 1,027 days until Bruno Sammartino surpassed that reign with his second run, which kicked off on December 10, 1973.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns is in his 1,030th day as Universal Champion. He’s now behind only three superstars in the history of the company with the longest world title reigns. They are Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund and Hulk Hogan.

The Tribal Chief needs to retain the title for another 1,106 days in order to beat Backlund’s record. He is 444 days away from Hulk Hogan longest World Championship reign. Speaking of Backlund, the WWE Hall of Famer kicked off his legendary title reign with a win over ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham on February 20, 1978, at the historic Madison Square Garden.

Backlund’s title reign was interrupted on October 19, 1981, courtesy of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine. Despite the controversy, Backlund’s title reign was acknowledged as having gone uninterrupted from 1978 to 1983.

Roman Reigns could lose his title at Money in the Bank

The Tribal Chief is not putting his title on the line at Money in the Bank, but that doesn’t mean he cannot lose it on the show. Roman will be walking into the event on July 1, 2023, with a huge chip on his shoulder.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could lose his title to the winner of the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Reigns is no stranger to losing his title to cash-ins. Seth Rollins pinned him via cash-in at WrestleMania 31 to take the title of Brock Lesnar.

Sheamus successfully cashed-in his briefcase to beat Reigns at Survivor Series 2015. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns will walk out of Money in the Bank, still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

