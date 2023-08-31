Why 25-year-old WWE star should end Roman Reigns' record title reign and not Cody Rhodes?

Roman Reigns shocked the world by beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief wrote the final chapter in the American Nightmare’s attempt to finish the story at the Grandest Stage of them All on April 2, 2023.

Many fans still want Cody Rhodes to end Roman Reigns’ title reign at WrestleMania 40 next year. With that said, there’s another superstar whose booking makes for a compelling case as to why he and not Rhodes should be the one to end the Tribal Chief’s historic reign.

The superstar in question is none other than Bron Breakker. The 25-year-old is considered by many fans to be one of the best prospects in NXT. Breakker is a former two-time NXT Champion. He was pretty much the face of NXT for two straight years after the show was rebranded.

WWE are always looking for someone to carry the company for the next 10 or 20 years. Bron Breakker has the appearance and the tools to usher in a new era for Vince McMahon’s promotion. He’s young. He can wrestle. He has a legitimate aura every time he’s inside the squared circle.

Cody Rhodes has everything it takes to be the next face of WWE. He’s one of the best promos on the roster today. The WWE Universe loves him. The only thing Bron has over him is age. Rhodes turned 38 this year. He had originally planned to retire at 40.

It remains to be seen if WWE will allow Cody Rhodes to finish his story at the expense of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Could Bron Breakker face Roman Reigns for his title? WWE may have planted the seeds!

Unlike Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels didn’t wait to pull the trigger on a heel turn for Bron Breakker. The billionaire, on the other hand, tried to push Roman Reigns as the next top babyface for years despite negative fan reactions before finally turning him heel on the road to Payback 2020.

Having said that, it seems WWE is planting the seeds for a feud between Reigns and Bron Breakker after the NXT superstar arrives on the main roster. Breakker has been showing up on NXT lately with a shirt that says he’s got the best spear in the business.

Expand Tweet

We know there are only a handful of superstars on the main roster that have the spear as their finisher and the Tribal Chief is one of them. Bron Breakker is currently feuding with Von Vagner on NXT.

Do you think Bron Breakker should end Roman Reigns' title reign? Let us know in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage