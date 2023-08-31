WWE acknowledges Roman Reigns as he reaches unmatched milestone

WWE has acknowledged Roman Reigns today after he reached an incredible new milestone.

Roman Reigns defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020 to become the Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief still holds the title three years later, and it is an incredible accomplishment. Reigns has withstood countless opponents and turmoil within The Bloodline to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

At SummerSlam on August 5th, Reigns battled Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. Not only was Reigns' championship on the line, but his status as Tribal Chief was also up for grabs. He picked up the win after Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother, and his era of dominance continues on SmackDown.

The company's official Instagram account honored Reigns on being Universal Champion for three years and acknowledged his greatness in the post below.

Former WWE writer wants to see RAW star challenge Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently said that he would have booked Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a rivalry with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Ring General is quickly approaching The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history. Gunther is set to defend the title against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable next Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that he would have booked things differently. Russo claimed that he would have booked Reigns in an angle with Gunther but noted that the company doesn't seem to be anywhere close to putting that match together at the moment:

"Bro, if I was there, I would be working, but again, they've done a lot of damage. But I'm saying, if I was there before any damage was done, I would have had one hot angle going between Gunther and Roman Reigns bro. They're nowhere near that bro. I would have booked it differently." [From 33:04 - 33:34]

Reigns has overcome every obstacle in his way to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Only time will tell which superstar on SmackDown challenges The Head of the Table next.

