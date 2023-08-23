Could 25-year-old WWE star be going after Roman Reigns next? Piecing together the clues!

Roman Reigns has been heavily protected against some of the biggest WWE stars on the roster today. The Tribal Chief has defeated the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes, to name a few. With that said, he needs to be cautious of a 25-year-old star who may already have sent a massive warning to the champion.

The star is none other than Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion seemingly teased going after Roman Reigns at Heatwave tonight. He again took out Von Vagner with a spear before his match against Baron Corbin. The former NXT Champion had a new tank top branded ‘Best Spear in the Business.’

Bron Breakker’s new merchandise looks like a subtle at a future program with Roman Reigns. Both superstars have a Spear as their finishing move. The NXT Champion might be trying to gain the attention of the Tribal Chief with his subtle jab during Heatwave.

Breakker is rumored to get his main roster call-up before the year's end. If he doesn’t go after Reigns, Bron might still face a champion in Gunther on RAW. He could be booked to end The Ring General’s historic Intercontinental Championship reign solely because of this rare feat.

It remains to be seen if Shawn Michaels has anything left for Bron Breakker on NXT.

Bron Breakker to enter into a feud against Roman Reigns' former rival? It could be possible

While it’s too early for Bron Breakker to step up to Roman Reigns, the NXT sensation could still have a program with the Tribal Chief somewhere down the line. But before Triple H gets the big feud, he could have a Breakker feud with another top star on the main roster.

The person in question is Edge. The Rated-R Superstar wrestled his final match on his current contract this past Friday on SmackDown. At the time of the writing, his future remains unclear. Having said that, Bron Breakker's new merch could lead to the Hall of Famer's return.

It remains to be seen if Edge will return to WWE to kick off a feud with Bron Breaker.

