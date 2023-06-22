Why did 35-year-old star leave WWE despite strong ties with The Bloodline? Know the truth

The Bloodline, a proud dynasty of professional wrestling, has possessed the richest heritage in sports entertainment. The Anoa'i family has left an indelible footprint on WWE.

The Bloodline has produced massive superstars across several generations, from The Rock to Yokozuna to Roman Reigns. A member of the Anoa'i family is almost guaranteed to have a memorable, lengthy run in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

However, Naomi mysteriously departed from WWE last year despite her strong ties with The Bloodline. Trinity Fatu is the real-life wife of Jimmy Uso, one-half of one of the greatest tandems of the modern era, The Usos.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion confirmed her exit from her family's playground in April through an interesting fan interaction on an Instagram post.

The 35-year-old Bloodline member, along with Sasha Banks, had not been seen in WWE since walking out of an event in May 2022. Creative frustrations motivated their actions. Over the next several months, the rumor mill ran hot with rampant speculation of a surprise return, yet those plans never came to fruition.

Recently, information came to light that Naomi chose not to re-sign once her comrade, Banks, held out for more terms.

"Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE together, but Naomi almost came back. We are told that things changed when 'Sasha then held out for more terms.' This caused Naomi to hold out with Sasha."

Fortunately, things have worked well for Banks and Naomi as they found solace elsewhere. The Boss signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling at the outset of the year, while her former tag partner recently joined IMPACT!

The Bloodline has crumbled on television and is headed for a civil war

As for Naomi's family, things are looking very bleak. Following months of brewing animosity, The Bloodline finally imploded on SmackDown last week when The Usos Superkicked Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The once-peaceful Island of Relevancy has been shaken to its very core. Jimmy Uso, Naomi's husband, is officially out, but Trinity Fatu's status is unclear. Albeit unlikely, it would be intriguing for WWE to touch this angle.

Nevertheless, The Usos are now scheduled to face Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team Match at Money in the Bank. Rest assured, Naomi will support her husband during this Mega-Civil War.

Poll : 0 votes