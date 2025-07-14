Why is AJ Lee not returning to WWE at Evolution 2025?

Former Divas Champion AJ Lee is one of the most popular names in the history of women’s wrestling. The legend has not made an in-ring appearance in WWE since 2015, and had retired from the squared circle after having permanent damage to her cervical spine, not wanting to risk her health any further.

Since her retirement, fans have been wondering if a miracle awaits to bring her back to the squared circle once again. After CM Punk’s return to WWE, the speculations of AJ Lee making her comeback have reached new heights, and with the Stamford-based company now presenting Evolution II, the excitement among fans to see her comeback has been at an all-time high.

WWE has been uploading a few videos of AJ Lee on its YouTube channel lately, elevating the speculations of a potential comeback at Evolution II. However, the question among millions around the world is whether Lee is really on the verge of her comeback.

Considering the legend’s comments back in January, it isn’t a guarantee that Lee will make her return at Evolution II. In an appearance on Wrestling with Freddie earlier this year, the former Divas Champion stated that she had been receiving offers from promotions to make her comeback, but she wasn’t sure if she was ready for a return.

"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years, and I've just never been ready for that. I'm not sure, like, physically, whether that fire is there. But the art of it has always been there." [From 29:01 to 29:16]

With this, it is clear that Lee has not thought about returning to the squared circle anytime soon. However, miracles do come true, and fans might see AJ Lee back in the ring one day in the future.

CM Punk paid tribute to his wife, AJ Lee, in WWE recently

CM Punk himself has been vocal about a potential return from Lee, and has often stated that the decision is all hers. Punk challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, which he ended up losing.

However, Punk added an incredible touch to his match, which made headlines all around the world. The Voice of the Voiceless delivered a Black Widow to Cena during the match, a move that AJ Lee made popular, which was also acknowledged on commentary.

While Punk has been wanting Lee to make her comeback and turn things around once again, he has often stated that she's been in contact with WWE management, and the decision to continue with her retirement is all her own. Fans will have to continue waiting to see if AJ Lee will return to the squared circle anytime in the future.

