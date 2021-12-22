Brock Lesnar and Batista are undoubtedly two of the most dominant characters ever offered by WWE. Both have achieved tremendous success in WWE as well as other vocations.

There was a time when these two worked together in WWE. However, fans never witnessed them face each other in a one-on-one contest on television.

So why did Batista vs Brock Lesnar never happen in WWE?

Quite frankly, it's that they were always involved in different storylines. 2003-2005 were the early days of their careers, and both worked on different brands. Brock Lesnar was the WWE Champion on Smackdown while Batista was part of Evolution on RAW.

Soon, Lesnar later left the company, while Batista went on to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Beast Incarnate made his comeback to WWE in 2012 by attacking John Cena. It was at this time when 'Suplex City' came into existence. During that same time frame, Batista was working in movies and was on a multi-year hiatus from wrestling. He finally returned to WWE in 2014 and won the Royal Rumble match.

It was rumored that Batista would challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. However, it never happened as fans were protesting Batista's babyface run.

The Beast defeated the Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 while The Animal competed in a triple threat match in the main event of the same show. Batista returned in 2018 and faced Triple H in his last match before retiring from in-ring competition.

Did Batista and Brock Lesnar have a match against each other in 2001?

The answer is yes! However, this wasn't a televised WWE match. The match occurred during their time in Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was WWE's developmental territory at the time.

Who won the match in 2001?

The Animal was able to defeat his opponent at the event after two women interfered in the match.

WWE has also uploaded a clipping of the match on YouTube where fans can see these stars face-off against each other in their only singles contest together.

Batista and Brock Lesnar were top stars in the company and them not facing each other seems like a missed opportunity. However, this isn't the only pair of popular wrestlers who never had a match with one other in WWE.

Would you like to have seen Batista vs. Brock Lesnar in WWE? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

