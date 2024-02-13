Why did Becky Lynch have a glass of lemonade on RAW? All you need to know about the cheeky throwback

Becky Lynch has been focused on her budding feud with Rhea Ripley, and the duo even had a confrontation at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff last Thursday. Currently, Ripley vs. Lynch isn't official for The Show of Shows, but fans believe they may lock horns for the Women's World Championship in April.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Man proposed a toast to The Eradicator's reign as Women's World Champion. Interestingly, The Man and lemonade have quite the history in WWE, dating back to when she wasn't added to last year's SummerSlam match card.

Becky Lynch wasn't a part of SummerSlam 2023, although she was embroiled in an intense feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark ahead of the event. After being excluded from the show's match card, The Man claimed on social media that she would make lemonades during SummerSlam weekend:

"Making lemonade with all these lemons I’ve been given. What’s everyone else up to this weekend?!" Lynch tweeted.

Lynch and Stratus ultimately settled their differences in a memorable steel cage match at Payback 2023. The Hall of Famer hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the contest.

It's safe to say that The Man carrying a glass of lemonade on this week's RAW was a throwback to last year when she was left out of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Lynch could have sarcastically hinted that she had overcome the obstacle and was now focused on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch is confirmed for Elimination Chamber 2024

The Man acknowledged Rhea Ripley's dominance as champion before Royal Rumble 2024. Becky Lynch claimed she needed to win the multi-woman match to challenge Ripley for the gold at The Show of Shows.

When Bayley won the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match, many expected her to challenge Rhea Ripley. However, Damage CTRL betrayed The Role Model on SmackDown, and she ended up challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to face Nia Jax for the title at Elimination Chamber later this month. On the other hand, Becky Lynch has qualified for the women's Chamber match at the premium live event. If the two win their respective bouts, they will likely compete for the coveted championship at WrestleMania 40.

After weeks of animosity between the two, Nia Jax will aim to dethrone The Eradicator at Elimination Chamber 2024. Will the Samoan superstar reign supreme in Perth, Australia? Only time will tell.

