Why was Becky Lynch's singles match against Ronda Rousey canceled?

When Ronda Rousey entered WWE, she was destined to square off against the best in the business — Becky Lynch. That was the year when Becky Lynch's star rose in WWE and she was recognized by both the company and the WWE Universe as the megastar that she was.

Ronda Rousey was clearly being booked as one of the biggest stars in the company on WWE RAW when Becky Lynch turned on Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. The fans immediately got behind her and it became clear that they didn't care if she was the "heel", she was the one they were going to cheer.

Lynch established herself as a dominant character who could destroy anyone in the ring with her, and as someone who does not back down from any challenge.

Unfortunately, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey never faced each other in a singles match.

Becky Lynch's first chance at Ronda Rousey - Survivor Series 2018

Becky Lynch retained her SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Evolution as she got ready to face Ronda Rousey in a Champion vs Champion Match at Survivor Series.

During the build-up to the event, Lynch led a SmackDown invasion of RAW, where she destroyed Rousey backstage. That same night, a stray punch from Nia Jax broke Lynch's nose. The nose-break might have been the best thing that happened to her.

Fans immediately got behind her as she continued fighting with the blood streaming down her face. The only catch was that due to the injury, Becky Lynch had to be replaced by Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series.

Thus, the first time the two were supposed to face each other, the match got canceled.

Becky Lynch's match at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble in 2019 and immediately challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania.

Over the coming weeks, she was put through her paces by WWE authorities as she struggled to reach the match.

However, she did everything they asked and inserted herself into the title picture. The only issue was, instead of the singles match that fans had wanted between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, it was a Triple Threat Match with Charlotte Flair.

According to a report, Vince McMahon added Charlotte as a precaution in case either Lynch or Rousey suffered an injury, thereby keeping the match as the main event of the night.

