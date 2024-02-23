Why did Becky Lynch have to stop husband Seth Rollins from attacking a journalist ahead of Elimination Chamber? Know the story

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are in Australia for Elimination Chamber. The power couple of WWE spent all day doing press interviews for the upcoming Premium Live Event. They joined Mark Gibson on ABC Radio Perth Breakfast when The Visionary decided to attack the host.

Thankfully, Becky caught wind of her husband’s intention just as he was about to swing a chair at the journalist and told him to put the object down. It was just a comic callback to the former Architect’s betrayal of his Shield members from years ago.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

While Becky Lynch will be in action at Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins isn’t expected to get physical due to his knee injury. The Man will be one of the six participants in the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine the number one contender to the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania XL.

The Visionary, on the other hand, will join Cody Rhodes on a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect this Saturday.

It remains to be seen how the interaction between the three men will go down in Waller’s home country of Australia.

Popular RAW star to join Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber? Looking at the possibility

Fans can expect some huge turn of events during The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes this Saturday. The Arrogant Aussie may have got some tips from Paul Heyman during their interaction last week on SmackDown.

It is possible Waller could stall Rollins and Rhodes long enough for The Rock and other members of The Bloodline to make a surprise appearance. This potential angle might cause Jey Uso to show up and confront his brother Jimmy for costing him the Intercontinental Title match this past Monday on RAW.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE