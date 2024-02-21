Confrontation with The Rock? 5 ways Jey Uso could get revenge on Jimmy Uso for title loss on WWE RAW

Jey Uso lost a major title match on WWE RAW due to Jimmy Uso’s interference. The Bloodline member cost his twin the Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther on the red brand this week. Jimmy rang the bell before the referee could count to three, allowing The Ring General to reverse the frog splash with a pinfall count for the win.

It seems the angle was done to tease the rumored Uso vs. Uso matchup for WrestleMania XL. The match has been rumored ever since Jimmy betrayed Jey during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2023. Jey would retaliate the following week on SmackDown by taking out the entire Bloodline before quitting WWE.

Let’s take a look at five ways Jey Uso could get his revenge on Jimmy Uso for the title loss on WWE RAW.

#5. Appearance at Elimination Chamber

The WWE Universe is looking forward to Elimination Chamber: Perth. The Premium Live Event boasts a stacked lineup with multiple title defenses set to go down this Saturday. Jey’s Survivor Series partners Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are also set to appear at the event.

The American Nightmare and the Visionary will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if the whole talk show turns out to be a setup for The Bloodline to take out the duo. This could lead to a possible appearance from Jey Uso to make the save for the babyfaces.

#4. Jey Uso returns to SmackDown

Jey Uso was revealed as WWE RAW’s newest member at Payback 2023. The announcement was delivered by Cody Rhodes, who “pulled some strings” to get the YEET Master to the red brand. Both men would eventually win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day.

It is possible Jey could return to the blue brand to officially kick off the highly-anticipated feud with his twin. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may have to negotiate a trade-off with his SmackDown counterpart Nick Aldis should Main Event Jey leave the red brand for SmackDown.

#3. Jimmy Uso gets assaulted

Jimmy Uso fully embraced his heel turn on the September 1, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The tag team specialist was involved in a heated war of words with John Cena. Both men would be involved in a tag team match against each other at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Fans can expect an unannounced appearance by Jey Uso at a future SmackDown event to get his revenge on his twin brother. Jey might show up during a match to put away his brother, just like Jimmy has done in the past.

#2. Rikishi gets involved

Rikishi continues to tease his involvement in The Bloodline storyline on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer was supposed to join the faction on the 30th anniversary edition of RAW but got sick. WWE would eventually replace the segment with the Trial of Sami Zayn.

Rikishi has been rumored to be the special guest referee for the Uso vs. Uso match at WrestleMania XL. The former Intercontinental Champion could possibly show up at a WWE event to mediate the differences between his sons.

#1. Confrontation with The Rock

The Rock officially joined The Bloodline last week on SmackDown. The Great One ditched his babyface persona to become a full-blown heel. Rocky verbally eviscerated the WWE Universe in his promo. He didn’t even acknowledge Cody Rhodes’ 2024 Royal Rumble win.

Jey Uso might cross paths with his TKO Executive cousin amid his feud with Jimmy Uso. Who knows, we may see a mega alliance featuring Jey, Cody, Rollins, and Randy Orton against the four members of The Bloodline.

