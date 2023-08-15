Why was Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus not the main event of WWE RAW? Exploring potential reason

Over the last few months, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus had a rivalry brewing. This week on RAW, the two women looked to settle the score once and for all as they clashed in a singles match. However, a BOUT of this stature was not the main event on the red brand.

This raised several questions considering Trish Stratus is from Canada, and many believed she deserved to be on the main event. While there may be many possible reasons behind WWE not booking the match as the main event, one prominent reason could be that the promotion did not wish to end this rivalry on RAW.

The match on RAW between Lynch and Stratus ended in both superstars being counted out. Hence, despite plenty of action in and outside the ring, there was no winner. This led to Adam Pearce telling Stratus backstage that she would compete against Lynch in a steel cage match next week.

While a specific time is yet to be announced for the steel cage match between Stratus and Lynch, it will most likely take place at Payback. The upcoming steel cage match between the two women will also most likely mark the end of their rivalry.

Becky Lynch was recently praised by a rival RAW superstar

Over the last few years, Becky Lynch has established herself as the face of the women's division in WWE. Whether working with seasoned veterans or new superstars, Lynch has shown versatility. This trait of the Irish wrestler led to her rival Natalya complimenting her.

During a conversation with Sportskeeda's Senior Wrestling Editor, Bill Apter, Natalya spoke about Lynch's versatility and adaptability.

The 41-year-old also added that despite the situation, Becky Lynch can always make it work. Natalya said:

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

It is hard not to agree with Natalya considering Lynch has stood out in the last few years. Even in her ongoing rivalry against Trish Stratus, Lynch has done exceptionally well, earning her praise from the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see what Lynch accomplishes in the future.

