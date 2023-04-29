Why did Bianca Belair move to SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2023? 3 possible consequences for the RAW Women's Champion

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's move to WWE SmackDown as part of WWE Draft 2023 was one of the most shocking moments of the night. The EST was the second pick (overall third in the WWE Draft 2023) for the blue brand. She was drafted during the first round by Triple H himself.

Bianca Belair appeared via video message to react to her status after the WWE Draft 2023. The reigning RAW Women's Champion said she was super excited to return to the brand where she won her first world title.

Bianca referred to herself as the "SmackDown Women's Champion" during her promo. This has led fans to question what it means for RAW now that they don't have a women's champion. Having said that, let's take a look at three potential consequences for Bianca Belair in the wake of WWE Draft 2023.

#1. Swap titles with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Belair, on the other hand, retained her title against Asuka the very next night. The two champions confronted each other on the RAW after WrestleMania.

WWE teased a potential showdown between the two during their confrontation on RAW. After the WWE Draft 2023, the company could have the EST swap titles with Rhea Ripley. For those unaware, Mami will be drafted next week on RAW.

#2. Drop the RAW Women's Championship to Trish Stratus

WWE is reportedly interested in pitting Trish Stratus against Bianca Belair for the title. The Quintessential Diva turned heel on Becky Lynch a couple of weeks ago on RAW. Trish revealed that she was the one who took out Lita before the Women's Tag Team Championship match.

The company could have Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women's Championship against the Hall of Famer. The EST could drop her title to the WWE Hall of Famer, making that her last appearance as champion on the red brand. She could then focus on rebuilding herself on the blue brand.

#3. Defend her title against new opponents on SmackDown

Bianca Belair could take her title to SmackDown and defend it against superstars of the blue brand. WWE could do a storyline where The EST and Rhea Ripley could have a competitive rivalry over who has the most successful title defenses on their respective brands.

Belair's move to the blue brand as part of the WWE Draft 2023 has made things interesting, to say the least. More questions will be answered in the days to come.

