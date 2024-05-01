Why did Bray Wyatt get a Samoan tattoo? Exploring the reason

The late Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative people in professional wrestling. While he was alive and even after his death, several of his friends and colleagues praised the genius Wyatt brought to wrestling. His on-screen work mixed with his experimentation of characters is hard to match.

Throughout his career, Wyatt was seen in many different looks. However, the one thing that remained and grew were his tattoos. Recently, WWE released a video in which Jey Uso was seen with famous tattoo artist Mike Fatutoa. During this video, Fatutoa revealed why the late wrestler got a Samoan tattoo.

In the video, when Jey Uso mentioned that one does not need to be Samoan to get the tattoo he was showing, Fatutoa said:

"Windham, Rest in Peace, one of his best friends was Tongan and Samoan, and that was his connection to the culture. And when I met him he talked about that a lot. 'Man I really love how you guys are family-oriented and all that stuff.' Just to share that small, significant part of us that's so visual, it means the world to me." [From 06:59 to 07:19]

Further in the video, Fatuota went on to describe that Bray Wyatt was a very talented artist. He also spoke about the shock he suffered when he received the news of Wyatt's passing.

Former RAW Champion paid tribute to Bray Wyatt last month

As mentioned above, Bray Wyatt had one of the best minds for professional wrestling. That's a major reason why anyone who worked with Wyatt holds so much respect for him. Last month, a former champion on RAW also praised the late WWE Superstar.

The former champion in question is Seth Rollins. When WWE paid tribute to Wyatt by unveiling two statues of his at WWE World, Rollins was present too. The former World Heavyweight Champion said that Wyatt was born to be a star.

"Some people are special," Rollins said. "Some people are born to be stars and Windham had that. You can see that in Husky Harris. You can see a little bit of Windham, a little bit of Bray Wyatt, but you knew, you always knew, he was destined for much bigger and much better things."

Like Rollins, almost every wrestler has been full of praise for Bray Wyatt and the work he has done. While Wyatt might not be physically present, it's heartwarming to see his family and friends keep him alive through such tributes.