Seth Rollins makes heartwarming claim about Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins was on hand when WWE honored Bray Wyatt during WrestleMania weekend by unveiling two statues of the late superstar at WWE World. Rollins made an emotional claim about The Eater of Worlds during the event.

The late superstar's career and legacy were explored in the documentary Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal. His life was celebrated over the past weekend at WWE World, with a panel consisting of Rollins, Big E, Natalya, and his real-life brother Bo Dallas sharing stories about him.

Rollins discussed seeing greatness in Wyatt early in his career as Husky Harris in the original NXT. He pointed out how Wyatt made himself stand out despite being given arguably one of the worst nicknames in wrestling history.

"Some people are special," Rollins said. "Some people are born to be stars and Windham had that. You can see that in Husky Harris. You can see a little bit of Windham, a little bit of Bray Wyatt, but you knew, you always knew, he was destined for much bigger and much better things." [H/T 2:36 - 3:00]

Seth Rollins faced several versions of Bray Wyatt during his career, from The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family to losing the WWE Universal Championship to The Fiend at Crown Jewel 2019.

Seth Rollins on hiatus following WrestleMania XL

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship last May and had a dominant year as champion. Rollins defended the title whenever possible and only lost it last Sunday at WrestleMania XL to Drew McIntyre.

It was a busy weekend for The Visionary since he was also involved in a tag team match in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. He even came out in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, helping Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rollins was dealing with a knee injury heading into WrestleMania, so he's on a well-deserved hiatus, as per the Wrestling Observer. He was absent on RAW this past Monday, as was his real-life wife, Becky Lynch, who failed to defeat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

The two are on expiring deals with WWE and all sides have not agreed on a new contract.

