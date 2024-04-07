Why wasn't Bray Wyatt inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024?

Bray Wyatt's family members, the legendary Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham were inducted into the Hall of Fame 2024 as members of The U.S. Express. During their Hall of Fame acceptance speech, the duo were very emotional talking about the late Bray Wyatt as they paid a heartfelt tribute to him. This segment generated great curiosity among fans, as to why Bray himself wasn't inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

One of the reasons might be that it would have been too soon for The Fiend to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. This was the first ceremony since his unfortunate passing in 2023. Possibly also the reason why the company decided to release the documentary in his memory during WrestleMania weekend, setting up his eventual induction into the Hall of Fame.

During a recent exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Bray's father Mike Rotunda revealed that the Stamford-based promotion understood that the family was still dealing with the loss of their beloved Windham and did not want to add to their stress. Hence, they decided not to induct him in this year's Hall of Fame.

Is WWE planning to keep Bray Wyatt's legacy alive?

The documentary on Bray Wyatt is a clear enough indication that the Stamford-based promotion is trying to keep his legacy alive. The conclusion of the documentary hinted at a potential return of Uncle Howdy to the company.

This character was yet another creation of the genius that Wyatt was, even though he did not play it himself. WWE's possible move to have Uncle Howdy return is yet another positive signal of the company's intent to have Wyatt's creation as part of WWE television.

Amidst this, during the WWE World event, the Stamford-based promotion aired a cryptic video clip featuring Uncle Howdy which seemingly teased his comeback. A video of this was shared by a fan on social media.

Meanwhile, if Uncle Howdy's return comes to fruition then it is likely that Bo Dallas might carry on the legacy of his late brother by finally being revealed as the face behind the popular gimmick.

