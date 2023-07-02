Why did Brock Lesnar not appear at Money in the Bank? Exploring possible reasons

Brock Lesnar not appearing at Money in the Bank is one of the many shocking things that happened at the PLE. Considering his feud with Cody Rhodes, many expected The Beast Incarnate to make his return after Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio. However, that did not happen, and many wonder why?

The answer to such a question would have something to do with The Judgment Day possibly breaking in the weeks to come. If the tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor breaks the faction, Dominik Mysterio will need a top-tier opponent and an enticing feud. In such a case, who could be better than The American Nightmare?

This feud also works for Rhodes. Over the last few months, Dominik has garnered a lot of heat from WWE fans. If Rhodes involves himself in this feud with The Judgment Day member, it will only help him cement his position as a face due to the heat Dominik gets.

If this scenario takes place, fans can see Rhodes and Dominik clash once again at SummerSlam next month. The weeks leading to the PLE, too, will be interesting if the feud happens. And assuming Rhodes gets a win over Dominik at SummerSlam, the WWE Universe could finally see Brock Lesnar return.

Brock Lesnar has previously returned at SummerSlam once

Brock Lesnar returned and confronted Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Image Credits: wwe.com

In 2021, Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal Championship against the leader of Cenation, John Cena. Reigns managed to secure a victory against the 16-time Champ and stamped his authority as champion. However, just when Reigns and Paul Heyman were celebrating, the tide changed.

After the match, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in what was his first appearance since WrestleMania 36. He stepped into the ring and squared off against Reigns. However, after a staredown, The Tribal Chief left the ring leaving Lesnar with a fallen John Cena.

Lesnar's return back then did not only bring in a lot of excitement, but it also led to a feud between him and Reigns which was enjoyed by many. Hence, if Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam this year, WWE fans can expect the fued between him and Rhodes to continue.

Brock Lesnar was recently subject to praise from a former WWE star

With Brock Lesnar, WWE found a true gem. Unlike others, Lesnar does not need to speak to sell tickets. The Beast Incarnate's presence and aura are enough for people to want to see him. His popularity in the company could be judged by the fact that he was the one chosen to break The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

While many argued that Lesnar breaking The Deadman's streak was a wrong decision, former WWE star Ryback thinks otherwise. Ryback believes that Vince McMahon made the right decision by choosing Lesnar to break the streak. He also gave credit to The Beast Incarnate and said:

"With Brock ending it, simply because we've seen how it's worked out. He's helped make so many people since that time when Brock has put over a handful of guys that have played a big role in WWE essentially in the last five years. I think from a business standpoint, Vince clearly made a good decision on that."

Right decision or not, Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's streak remains one of the most shocking events to date. Since breaking the streak, Lesnar has been involved in some phenomenal rivalries, and fans will be excited to see what he achieves when he makes his return to WWE in 2023.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes