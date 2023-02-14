Why is Brock Lesnar protective of his hat? Here's the fan interaction you may have missed on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's hat is trending on social media due to a hilarious exchange between The Beast and a young fan on WWE RAW. The Beast Incarnate was in his element, creating a fan interaction for the ages.

Brock Lesnar portrays a Cowboy character on WWE RAW. The hat is an integral part of his appearance as it helps him stand out from his previous personas. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar was seen sporting a feather on his hat. Some fans even termed him 'The Poet Incarnate' on Twitter.

Considering the fan interaction you may have missed on RAW, Lesnar pretended to give his cowboy hat to a child in the audience. No sooner had the hat touched the boy's head than The Beast Incarnate snatched it from him, much to the entertainment of those around him.

Rohan @Rohan5640 #WWERAW

The thing about Brock Lesnar pretending to give the hat to a child and then take it off The thing about Brock Lesnar pretending to give the hat to a child and then take it off 💀 #WWERAWhttps://t.co/abegdL6Yhj

The Beast Incarnate was featured in a contract-signing segment on WWE RAW with his arch-rival Bobby Lashley. Both superstars talked trash until Lashley caught Lesnar off-guard and left him flattened on the floor with a Spear. He then signed the contract to make their match at the Elimination Chamber official.

Brock Lesnar's love for cowboy hats became the foundation for his new character on WWE RAW

Previously, Lesnar loved to sport a Viking-like look when squaring up against the likes of Roman Reigns. The striking feature of the role was his ponytail, which eventually got incorporated into his cowboy persona.

In an interview, that babyface disclosed his love for the cowboy gimmick. He emphasized his passion for wearing cowboy hats while his ponytail was meant to complete a challenge.

"I’m just... yeah, I’ve been wearing cowboy hats for a long time. And I just enjoy wearing them. Dude, that was all just a joke for me. My kids would cut my hair and were like, ‘bet you won’t wear a ponytail’. I’m like ‘I bet you I will.’

Brock Lesnar is currently 1-1 against Bobby Lashley in singles matches. The upcoming bout in Montreal, Canada, will decide who gets the upper hand in the rivalry, which is rumored to continue till WrestleMania.

Poll : 0 votes