3 reasons why Brock Lesnar is the right opponent for Roman Reigns at Summerslam

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown to a rocking crowd reaction. Appearing for the first time since his WrestleMania 38 defeat to Roman Reigns, The Beast Incarnate delivered an F5 to each member of The Bloodline.

Shortly afterward, WWE announced that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

This will be the sixth one-on-one meeting between the two behemoths since they first crossed paths at WrestleMania 31. While it promises to be a hard-hitting affair with a big-fight feel, the WWE Universe is divided as to whether revisiting their rivalry is the right next step for both men.

Here are three reasons why Lesnar vs. Reigns is the right world title match for Summerslam.

#3: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have unfinished business from WrestleMania 38

The two megastars headlined The Showcase of the Immortals

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns faced off in a world title unification match at WrestleMania 38. After a stellar build to their explosive encounter, the match itself was underwhelming to a section of the WWE Universe. The hard-hitting encounter ended abruptly, with one or both men seemingly injured.

Many fans saw the encounter at the Show of Shows as the conclusion to their long-standing rivalry. However, a match that did not go according to plan would not be a fitting end to one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history.

With Reigns and Lesnar both having taken some time off to return to fitness, they have the chance to bring the curtain down on their epic story with an equally earth-shattering match.

#2: The timing is right for the latest chapter of Brock Lesnar's rivalry with Roman Reigns

If reports are to be believed, Brock Lesnar was not Roman Reigns' originally scheduled opponent for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was slated to face Randy Orton, but The Viper's back injury scuppered those plans.

As a result, the Beast Incarnate was called upon to fill in at The Biggest Show of the Summer on July 30.

Other potential opponents for The Head of the Table include Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles, but these superstars are currently engaged in other storylines. Another strong contender is Drew McIntyre, but his face-off with The Tribal Chief is likely to come at WWE's UK-based premium live event, Clash At The Castle.

Hence, The Beast is the most sensible challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam.

#1: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is still WWE's biggest rivalry

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are arguably WWE's two biggest stars. The duo have a proven track record of headlining some of the most successful events in the company's modern era. No matter how often they face off, they manage to push the WWE Universe to the edge of their seats.

No other rivalry brings more star power to SummerSlam, traditionally the company's second-biggest premium live event of the year. In order to sell out the nearly 70,000-capacity Nissan Stadium, The Tribal Chief needs an opponent with whom he can have a compelling build and great match with an unpredictable ending. The Beast Incarnate ticks all these boxes more than any other superstar.

