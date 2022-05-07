×
Why is it called WrestleMania Backlash?

Several interesting bouts will come our way on May 8, 2022.
Jitesh Puri
Modified May 07, 2022 01:28 AM IST
This year's WrestleMania Backlash is almost here, with multiple blockbuster matches set for the event.

Fans might remember that a few years back, the premium live event did not have WrestleMania in its name. If you're wondering why it was added, we've got you covered in this article.

The simple reason is that it's the first premium live event after The Show of Shows. The rivalries that do not conclude at WrestleMania will continue at Backlash. The company also wants to capitalize on the hype of WrestleMania by incorporating its name into another event.

Some fans might not like the idea of changing the event's name, but it seems profitable from a business point of view. In the end, WWE is a business that wants to generate as much revenue as it can.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 looks stacked

The event will air on May 8, 2022, from Providence, Rhode Island. Just like every other year, the company has announced some premier matches for the show.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team up with The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro. It looks like the promotion is finally starting to build towards the much-anticipated showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Fans should expect that clash later this year.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey will get another chance at Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship. The two will square off in an "I Quit" match designed to end in a submission.

Edge and Damian Priest were able to take AJ Styles down on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, The Phenomenal One will get another chance to defeat the Hall of Famer in a match where Damian Priest is banned from ringside.

Seth Rollins wasn't prepared to face Cody Rhodes back in April. However, he has managed to get another match with The American NIghtmare at WrestleMania Backlash.

Bobby Lashley will face Omos in a WrestleMania rematch with MVP as Omos' new manager. Additionally, Happy Corbin will face his former partner Madcap Moss in a singles match.

Which match are you most excited for? Start a conversation in the comments section below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell

