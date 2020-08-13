so

Monday night on RAW, Randy Orton advanced his "Legend Killer" character when he turned on his only remaining friend, Ric Flair, and Punt Kicked him in the head.

"The Viper" has already made quite the list of victims with Edge, Christian, The Big Show, and now his own mentor all falling at his hand. Orton will now focus his sights on his WWE Championship match next weekend at SummerSlam, but he could have much bigger problems in a few weeks.

Ric Flair is a two-time Hall of Famer and a former 16-time world champion, but he is also the father of 12-time women's champion, Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte's list of accolades already proves that she could legitimately step up to avenge her father. Today, Charlotte Flair is a face. If she can make her return ahead of Survivor Series and Orton can become WWE Champion at SummerSlam, then "The Queen" could even become the first woman to challenge for the WWE Championship in a one-on-one match.

Charlotte Flair was instrumental to the Women's Revolution

Charlotte Flair made history as one of the women who moved up to the forefront of the company during the Women's Evolution over the past few years. Just last year, Charlotte Flair was part of the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania 35. Back in January, she won the third annual Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she is already the most decorated women's champion in WWE history.

WWE needs to find new ways to push the women forward and someone like Charlotte Flair could believably compete in an intergender match. Randy Orton and Flair are similar as they are both second-generation wrestlers, who were born to do this. Their parents helped pave the way for them and they have since been able to blaze their own trails.

Ric Flair got emotional when Orton was about to turn on him and he made it clear that he didn't need to do it, but he still did. "The Legend Killer" is going down a dark path and it could take someone like Charlotte Flair to bring him back out the other side.

Advertisement

I Wanted Last Night To Go Differently. What I Would Have Said Is I Don’t Know What Would’ve Happened If My Son Was In This Business. But I Do Know What Charlotte Has Done, And Like You Randy, She Is Much Better Than I Ever Was, Just Like You Have Surpassed Your Father. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/TNOsjSodVi — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 11, 2020

IMPACT Wrestling recently crowned Tessa Blanchard as World Champion. There has been so much progress all over the world and it's time that WWE allows their women to be seen as equal. The company can only separate their wrestlers based on their genders for so long. They should give women the option to compete with the men.

Many of these women trained side by side with men and they know how to handle themselves in the ring against any competitor. Charlotte Flair is the perfect woman to take a gamble on and see how fans react. It's 2020, it's time to allow the women to step forward and be counted.

Ric Flair is Charlotte's father. After everything he has been through over the past few years, there is no way that she wouldn't want to avenge him and break his record.