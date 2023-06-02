Why isn't Charlotte Flair wrestling right now? WWE absence explained

Charlotte Flair used to be a staple of WWE SmackDown. She took some time off last year after WrestleMania Backlash to get married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo and returned eight months later. Interestingly, she disappeared again in April of this year. The promotion didn't disclose the reason for her latest absence.

A 14-time world champion, Flair was last seen defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Hollywood. Her most recent title reign was short compared to her others, lasting 92 days after she dethroned Ronda Rousey at the end of December.

According to reports, Charlotte Flair is on another break from WWE. She is spending quality time with her family while at it. A few days ago, The Queen celebrated her anniversary with Andrade, and the couple was spotted on a cruise in Mexico. An imminent wrestling return seems unlikely, as she has other goals in mind as well.

Prior to her epic showdown against Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair mentioned that she was looking forward to participating in bodybuilding contests. She is more of a technician in WWE rather than a powerhouse, although if she manages to bolster those skills, she could surpass her father's record of 16 world championships.

"I would love to do a [bodybuilding] competition. I'm thinking about doing it this summer," Charlotte said. "I know what goes into it from a diet standpoint and how lean you get. How do I make that work on the road?"(H/T ESPN)

Also, Charlotte will be busy this summer shooting for a movie based on the book Queen of the Ring. She will play the role of wrestling legend June Byers while Liv Morgan, who is out of action due to an injury, is set to portray Clara Mortensen. The filming is going to start in June.

Charlotte Flair hasn't bested Bianca Belair in the WWE main roster

Bianca Belair is one of the few golden girls who boast wins over the Four Horsewomen of WWE. She has dominated Bayley and Becky Lynch multiple times and also has clean victories over Sasha Banks ( NJPW star Mercedes Mone). However, her wins against Charlotte Flair resulted from disqualifications.

Speaking of The Queen, Flair defeated Bianca in an episode of NXT in February 2020 but has struggled to overpower The EST of WWE ever since. Their lack of history could be capitalized upon if the company books the blockbuster match in a Premium Live Event to finally decide who's better.

Charlotte Flair's return, possibly after a run in bodybuilding, will naturally make the renowned heel a fearsome competitor for the crowd-favorite Belair.

