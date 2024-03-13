Why does CM Punk attend WWE NXT so often? Likely reason explored

CM Punk being back in WWE is still surreal to many. Not only did he return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, but he was seemingly set to compete in a main event at WrestleMania 40. However, due to an injury, that won't be happening.

Despite this, the Straight Edge Superstar has been making frequent appearances both on and off-screen. He most recently popped up at last night's episode of NXT, although he didn't appear on camera.

Some fans have been wondering why CM Punk so frequently appears down at the WWE Performance Center and at NXT. While Punk hasn't outright stated his reasoning, he regularly attends tapings in order to help the young talent grow.

CM Punk is an extremely passionate individual. Much of his hostility and aggression towards WWE, AEW, and others in the industry is born out of his passion for it. With his passion for wrestling, he loves to help younger stars develop. While in AEW, this included up-and-coming stars such as Ricky Starks and Jade Cargill.

The NXT roster loves the Straight Edge Superstar, with the likes of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade openly discussing growing up watching him. Punk reporting to the Performance Center allows him to pass on knowledge to the younger stars who clearly want to soak it all in and up their game.

CM Punk remains a regular topic on WWE programming

Prior to CM Punk's unfortunate injury, The Straight Edge Superstar was seemingly set to clash with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. In fact, this could have been Punk's life-long dream realized, as he always wanted to headline WWE WrestleMania.

That clearly isn't happening now, but his name is being kept relevant on television just about every week. This is primarily thanks to one superstar in particular - Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior brings up Punk's name constantly, only to mock The Second City Saint and his injury.

The WWE performer was very outspoken about CM Punk upon his return to the company. Alongside Seth Rollins, McIntyre was one of the few performers who were openly against CM Punk coming back to the promotion. Their issues even led to the two having a war of words in the middle of the ring.

McIntyre has also openly boasted about the fact that he was the one who sidelined Punk. Drew laid the former world champion out with a Future Shock DDT in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, which caused Punk's torn triceps.

