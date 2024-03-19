Why did Cody Rhodes call The Rock 'Jimmy Dugan' on WWE RAW?

Over the past couple of weeks, The Rock and Cody Rhodes have taken shots at each other on television and on social media. Tonight on RAW, Cody took another shot at The Great One by calling him 'Jimmy Dugan.' But who is Jimmy Dugan?

Jimmy Dugan was a professional baseball player who spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues. He was also the coach of the women's team Rockford Peaches. Dugan was known for his rude behavior and his inability to work with other people. Cody calling The Brahma Bull, "Jimmy Dugan" could be his way of saying that the latter is not a team player and has a bit of an attitude problem.

Things are just starting to get personal after The Rock mentioned Cody's mother on SmackDown last week. The Great One has even mentioned Cody's dog Pharaoh during his promos and insulted his fans. Hence, The American Nightmare responded by bringing his dog Pharaoh to RAW wearing a bandana with the words "The Rock is a cat."

Dutch Mantell comments on The Rock's new nickname

Ever since The Rock became a member of the TKO board, he hasn't been shy to flaunt his new status. He has even warned Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that he could destroy their careers because he is their boss.

The Brahma Bull even added to his already impressive list of nicknames by calling himself The Final Boss seemingly doubling down on his new role in WWE as a board member.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell commented on this new nickname for the Hollywood megastar saying that his transparency could be good for him.

"Well, he is the Final Boss because he is their boss. He told them last week, 'I am your boss.' [...] So, he's not hiding his position in the company. Whereas I believe in that transparency. The more people that know about it, I think the better he is. He reaches behind that curtain and pulls out. He exposes it, which I think is good. This was the only part of the show tonight that I enjoyed." [From 14:08 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will be able to finish his story at WrestleMania and if The Final Boss will stick around after The Show of Shows and continue his feud with Rhodes and Rollins if this happens.

