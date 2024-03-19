How did Cody Rhodes use his dog Pharaoh to hit back at The Rock ahead of WWE RAW?

Cody Rhodes' rivalry with The Rock is growing more intense with each passing day. It all started back when The Great One returned to the ring and tried to manipulate his way into the main event scene at WrestleMania 40.

However, Cody showed up at the WrestleMania XL press conference and took back his spot. This infuriated The Brahma Bull, who slapped Cody across the face for mentioning his family. However, this didn't stop The Rock from mentioning Cody's family, which resulted in The American Nightmare slapping The Great One on SmackDown.

The Rock continued to take shots at Cody and his dog, Pharaoh. Even Rhodes' fans were not spared from his wrath, as he called them 'Cody crybabies.' Last week on the blue brand, The Great One mentioned Rhodes' mother in his scathing promo. So, how did Cody Rhodes respond?

Well, tonight on RAW, Cody showed up with his dog Pharaoh wearing a bandana with the words "The Rock is a cat." This could be The American Nightmare and his dog hitting back at the Hollywood megastar for his recent comments.

Vince Russo says Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins shouldn't share the same ring as The Rock

After The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, the latter issued a challenge to The Great One, only to get rejected. Instead, The Brahma Bull issued a counter-challenge, saying he and Roman Reigns would team up against Cody and Seth Rollins. This challenge was accepted by Rollins a couple of weeks ago, and the match was made official for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

Although Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are two of the biggest stars on the RAW roster, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that they shouldn't be in the same ring as The Rock.

"Just watched the opening segment of @WWE SmackDown. THAT IS A !@#$%^&* PROMO. @TheRock OWNED THAT CROWD. The guy can turn babyface/heel in a SECOND if he wants. THAT is a PROMO. That's a PRO. Not some Bleach Blonde CRYBABY talking about his Mommy. Or some Carmen Miranda, Cross-Dressing WANNABE who after almost a DECADE STILL doesn't know what his character is. I told you---you CANNOT put these A**E CLOWNS in the same ring as an ABSOLUTE PRO who DRIPS EXPERIENCE, CHARISMA and GREATNESS. THAT IS A SHOOT," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will be able to overcome the odds and finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

