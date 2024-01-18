Why does Cody Rhodes 'give away' weird wrestling-related objects to WWE fans? The list might leave you stunned

Cody Rhodes isn't just an inspiring personality inside the ring but also outside it. Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has become a fan-favorite superstar, as he often goes out of his way to surprise his supporters.

In recent months, he has gifted some unique memorabilia to his fans after live shows and events. He gave away a signed table to a military veteran on November 25, 2023. Seth Rollins also signed the table, making it even more special.

Later, he gave away a signed announcers table to a fan after the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown went off air. Over time, The American Nightmare has given away tables, belts, a Christmas tree, and even a Turnbuckle to spectators attending WWE events. He recently accepted a fan's request to be the best man for his wedding.

Moreover, The American Nightmare announced on social media that he would arrange for Brooklyn Middle School's wrestling club to attend WrestleMania 40. He has gone beyond just presenting WWE objects to fans as memorabilia. This has helped him develop a strong connection with the fans, as he is currently among the most beloved names on the company's roster.

The American Nightmare is currently preparing for the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. He aims to secure the WWE Championship after failing to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, fans worldwide are backing him to finish his story at this year's Show of Shows in Philadelphia.

Logan Paul opens up about Cody Rhodes

While Cody Rhodes is widely known as a fantastic entertainer who delivers excellent matches, he is also a great peer. Current United States Champion Logan Paul recently opened up about the kind of person Rhodes is in the locker room:

"Another person who has just been so nice to me is Cody Rhodes, like so nice to me. He was on this podcast [IMPAULSIVE], just a great guy. He's awesome. He gives me advice, [and] helps me in words of encouragement, and checks in on me. He's just an awesome dude," he said.

Rhodes is set to come face-to-face with CM Punk on next week's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see what WWE will have in store for the two stars on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

