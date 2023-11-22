Why did Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton fallout in 2010? What we must know about their past

Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton will be the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. During the announcement, he revealed that the duo shared ‘legacy’ together, making a reference to the time they were part of The Legacy faction.

Back in 2009, Orton led The Legacy, which included Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase. The trio dominated the red brand and continued to pick challenges. In fact, The Legacy even feuded with The McMahon Family. It was during this feud that The Viper struck down Triple H before planting a kiss on Stephanie McMahon.

Coming to 2010, The Apex Predator won a triple threat match to face then-champion Sheamus. However, at Royal Rumble, The Viper failed to secure the victory after Cody Rhodes interfered. The battle of ambushes between Rhodes & DiBiase and Orton continued back and forth until they were booked for a triple threat match at WrestleMania XXVI.

Both Ted DiBiase and Randy Orton were okay with losing as long as The Viper did not win. However, it was The Viper who won after taking down DiBiase while Cody Rhodes and DiBiase turned on each other as well!

The faction was completely dissolved when Cody Rhodes was moved to SmackDown for the 2010 supplemental draft.

Randy Orton’s last match before Survivor Series return was a title match

The last time fans saw The Viper in action was in May 2022 when Orton and Matt Riddle dropped the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos, unifying the tag team titles.

After the match on SmackDown, The Apex Predator took time off WWE for a back surgery. After proper recovery, Randy Orton was seen at the Performance Center.

Now that he’s coming back to WWE, he might be willing to take on the stars who cost him victories in the past, and one such name is Jey Uso.

