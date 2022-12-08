Why is Cody Rhodes not in WWE now?

Cody Rhodes shocked fans with his decision to part ways with AEW. The American Nightmare left the Jacksonville-based promotion in February, making his triumphant return to WWE at the WrestleMania 38 premium live event.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins put on a clinic that night. The two subsequently engaged in a rivalry that produced one of, if not the best, trilogy in modern professional wrestling. Unfortunately, Cody Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle just two months into his WWE return, forcing him to take a break from the in-ring competition.

Despite the gruesome injury, the 37-year-old insisted on competing against Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. The two once again created magic inside the ring on June 5, 2022 – with their match receiving five stars from veteran journalist Dave Meltzer.

Cody Rhodes appeared on RAW after Hell in a Cell to reveal that he’ll take a break to heal his wounds. Rollins interrupted the promo to thank his archrival, causing the crowd to believe that the Monday Night Messiah was turning face.

However, The Visionary showed his true colors by attacking Rhodes as he was about to make his way back to the Gorilla position. Rollins brutally assaulted the top babyface, applying pressure to his already injured chest with a sledgehammer.

Cody Rhodes is back to training after surgery

The former Intercontinental Champion tore his pectoral muscle during a workout session just a day before his Hell in a Cell matchup against Rollins. WWE announced that The American Nightmare was adamant about going into the match despite the injury.

His wife Brandi Rhodes shared that The RAW superstar had successful surgery to treat his torn pectoral muscle. The 39-year-old revealed that her husband was on the road to recovery after going under the knife.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.

According to Dave Meltzer, Rhodes is showing a lot of momentum regarding his recovery. The veteran journalist noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the American Nightmare is once again lifting weights. However, it remains to be seen when he will be finally cleared to make an in-ring return.

“Cody Rhodes’ recovery is going well,” said Meltzer. “He’s been working heavily with top level trainers to put on size and strength and hit 240 pounds legit, which may be the thickest he’s been in his life. He’s back to normal when it comes to his ability to train and left. No word when he’ll return given it makes sense for it to be a surprise.”

We’ll have to wait to see what WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, will have in store for The American Nightmare when he returns.

