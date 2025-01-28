Why has Dakota Kai been pulled from WWE RAW tonight? Potential reason revealed

Dakota Kai will not be on Monday Night RAW this week, in the final episode before the 2025 Royal Rumble, which will take place this Saturday, February 1. The reason for her absence is that she has suffered a concussion and is not medically cleared to compete.

It is unclear when she will be back, but her participation at the Rumble Match is in serious jeopardy since she has to clear the respective protocols before she returns to the ring. For the time being, she will miss tonight's episode of RAW.

The Damage CTRL star had built some momentum after reaching the Finals of the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Championship, losing to Lyra Valkyria, while she was coming off a tag team victory with IYO SKY against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

WWE has provided no timetable for her return to action, so we will have to wait to see whether she will be among the Rumble participants this weekend.

Pure Fusion Collective takes a shot at Dakota Kai and her injury

The news that Damage CTRL star Dakota Kai will not be part of Monday Night RAW elicited a reaction from Pure Fusion Collective members, as the two factions have been feuding for weeks now.

Thus, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler took a shot at Dakota Kai, writing that WWE is not a 'ballet.' Baszler posted on her social media accounts that she was right when she said that health issues would prevent Damage CTRL from becoming champions.

"Remember when I got caught saying none of Damage CTRL could stay healthy long enough to actually BE champions??" Shayna Baszler wrote.

What happens next between the two factions remains to be seen, but we expect Pure Fusion Collective to be part of the Royal Rumble Match and the same goes for IYO SKY. As for Dakota, it would be a surprise if she competes at the Rumble, still if she does, we expect the two factions to collide and try to eliminate each other.

It also remains to be seen if Dakota Kai will get a rematch against Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

